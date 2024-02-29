Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $955,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,084. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

