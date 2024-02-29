Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 813.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

