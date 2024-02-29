Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 12,411 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 167,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arvinas

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.