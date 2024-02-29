ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 296,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,274. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 237,676 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

