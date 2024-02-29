Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDG traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,409. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,077.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $960.12.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.