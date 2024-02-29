Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 37,202 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 333,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock traded down $12.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,214. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.