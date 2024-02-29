Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

