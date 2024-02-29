Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,148 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,304. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.