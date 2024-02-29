Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Duolingo has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $245.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -724.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

