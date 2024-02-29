DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Position Decreased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

