Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,978 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Ovintiv worth $36,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OVV opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.