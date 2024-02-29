Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 284,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

