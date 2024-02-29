Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 2,287,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683,751. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

