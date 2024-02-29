Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,616. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.50. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $263.25.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

