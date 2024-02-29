Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $37.61 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 646,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,606,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF comprises 0.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:BBCA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 203,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

