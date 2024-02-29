Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $107,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 570,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

