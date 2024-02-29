Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

