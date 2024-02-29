Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 881,954 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 881,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,257,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,996,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,055,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 80,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 106,404 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The stock has a market cap of $552.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $103.95 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

