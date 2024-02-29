Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 229.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.69. 42,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,601. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average of $158.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

