Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,166 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

FBIN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.23. 199,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

