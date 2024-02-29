Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $420.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,491. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

