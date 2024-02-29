Corton Capital Inc. Invests $508,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

DG stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

