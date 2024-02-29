Caxton Associates LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE ITW traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $261.62. The company had a trading volume of 113,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.93 and its 200-day moving average is $244.81.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
