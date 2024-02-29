Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 38,791 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of JOYY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 15.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 131,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YY

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.