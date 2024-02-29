Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 3,681 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,617,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

