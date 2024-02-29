Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $212,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 367,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

