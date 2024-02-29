Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $252,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 129.1% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 172,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 511.0% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 327,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

