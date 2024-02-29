Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $278,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

