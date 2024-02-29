7,390 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NIKE Price Performance
NYSE NKE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 919,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
