Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arcosa worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACA traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $82.31. 9,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $89.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.