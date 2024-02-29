Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

