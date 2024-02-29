Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $232.40 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

