Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,007,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,232,094. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

