Synovus Financial Corp Has $2 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $167.32 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

View Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.