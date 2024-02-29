Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Amedisys worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.