DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 142.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 46,879 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $115.43. The stock had a trading volume of 732,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

