NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,808 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $69,734,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 705,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,270,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,716. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $252.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

