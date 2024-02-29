Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 64.8% in the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 205,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $1,374,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copart by 95.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,362,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after buying an additional 663,679 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 95.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 436,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,765 shares of company stock valued at $25,179,920. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

