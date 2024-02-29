Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,430 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of DaVita worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 172,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

