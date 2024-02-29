Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 51,624 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $30.17. 1,064,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

