Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 10,583 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.07. The stock had a trading volume of 653,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average is $280.33. The company has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

