Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

