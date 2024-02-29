Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $125,000 in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Separately, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of VinFast Auto from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
VinFast Auto Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VFS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 1,005,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,945. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28.
VinFast Auto Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
