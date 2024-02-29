Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 278,981 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,981 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.77% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1,761.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 30,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,873. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

