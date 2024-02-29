GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,366 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 3,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,131. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

