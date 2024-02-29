Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 177,398 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,398 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.