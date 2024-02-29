Saba Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,293 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after buying an additional 25,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 2,425,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.