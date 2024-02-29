Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NDP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.