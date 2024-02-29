Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,481.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,438.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.