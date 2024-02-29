Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 718,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,190. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

